Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

