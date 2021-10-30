Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,572. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

