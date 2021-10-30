Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

OSTK stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 2,247,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.