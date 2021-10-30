Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.