Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $162,000 Position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OPA opened at $9.95 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

