Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 72.5% in October

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 1,479,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,255. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

OXLC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

