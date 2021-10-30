Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $27.79 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and $1.92 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

