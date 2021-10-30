PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $71.47 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 220,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,269. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

