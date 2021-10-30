Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.