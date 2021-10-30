Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 245,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,344. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

