Patientory (PTOY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,759.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.74 million and $2,759.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.