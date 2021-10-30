Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $77.35, but opened at $80.55. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 40.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.44.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

