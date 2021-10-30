Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.78. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 21,757 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.