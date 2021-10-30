PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCCWY stock remained flat at $$5.17 during trading hours on Friday. PCCW has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

