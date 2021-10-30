PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,127. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.