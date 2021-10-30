PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

PDC Energy stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

