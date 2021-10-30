PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.41 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

