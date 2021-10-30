PDT Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,079 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

