PDT Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.