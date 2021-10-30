PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 234,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.57 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

