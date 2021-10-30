PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $379.11 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $380.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.