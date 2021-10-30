PDT Partners LLC Sells 41,200 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 98,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 295,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $112,664,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 1,144,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.12. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

