PDT Partners LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $214,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBT. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.