PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 504,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

