Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BTU opened at $11.89 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peabody Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

