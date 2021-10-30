Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

PERI stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $14,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $5,962,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $3,168,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

