Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 14,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

