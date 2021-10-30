Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as high as C$9.80. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 746,411 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,375. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and sold 107,558 shares worth $781,467.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

