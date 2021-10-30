PG&E (PCG) to Release Earnings on Monday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

