PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Up 171.7% in October

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the September 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

