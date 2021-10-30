Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.77. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $554.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $459,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

