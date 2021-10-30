Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

