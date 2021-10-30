Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $175.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 357,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Photronics has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

