PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$5.07. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 21,676 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$248.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.18.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,250,000. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last ninety days.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

