Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.980 EPS.

PDM stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.