PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:RCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 130,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 684,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

