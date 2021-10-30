Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Down 4.5%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

PIFYF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.