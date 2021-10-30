Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in October

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 3,034,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,696.9 days.

PANHF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

