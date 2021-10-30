Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 3,034,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,696.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.