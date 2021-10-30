Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
HNW opened at $15.70 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
