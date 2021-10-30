Piper Sandler Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $320.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

MASI stock opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

