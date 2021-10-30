Piper Sandler Comments on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CCBG stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

