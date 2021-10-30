Piper Sandler Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $825.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $624.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.75. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $417.36 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.