Piper Sandler Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Buy

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $155.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of BBY opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

