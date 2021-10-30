Piper Sandler Weighs in on HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

