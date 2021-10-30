Piper Sandler Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

IBCP stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $484.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

