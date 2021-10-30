Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $207.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.