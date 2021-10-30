Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,300 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 2,533,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

