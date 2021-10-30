Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAA. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

