Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners to “Neutral”

Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.